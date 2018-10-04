SALEM, OR (KPTV) - One person inside a doughnut shop in Salem was seriously injured after a van crashed into the business Wednesday afternoon.
Officers responded to the crash at Daynight Donuts, located at 2234 Fairgrounds Road Northeast, at around 12:39 p.m.
When officers arrived to the business, they found a 2003 Honda van had crashed through the south side wall and came to a complete rest inside.
Police said a man waiting at the front counter was struck by the van. The man sustained serious injuries and was taken to Salem Health.
The driver, identified as 75-year-old Enrique Rodriguez, of Salem, and his passenger were also taken to Salem Health for minor injuries.
Rodriguez is cooperating with the investigation. According to police, they believe the crash happened due to a medical issue.
No criminal charges have been brought against Rodriguez.
