PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Two men were arrested Wednesday afternoon after police say they burglarized a storage facility in southeast Portland.
Prior to 3 p.m., officers were called out to a burglary in progress at the Public Storage facility, located at 2542 Southeast 105th Avenue.
Police said the two suspects were attempting to leave in a vehicle when officers arrived to the scene. The suspects, identified as Robert Davis, 52, and Trevor O'Boyle, 34, fled on foot and were captured by officers.
According to police, the vehicle was reported stolen. It was recovered and returned to the rightful owner.
Items stolen from the storage facility were also recovered.
Both Davis and O'Boyle were booked into the Multnomah County Jail.
Davis is facing charges of first-degree theft, second-degree burglary, and attempt to elude on foot.
O'Boyle is facing charges of first-degree theft, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, second-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving, attempt to elude by vehicle, and attempt to elude on foot.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
