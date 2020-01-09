PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Three men were arrested Wednesday night for attempted murder following a shooting in north Portland, according to police.
At around 9:46 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shot being fired in the 5800 block of North Michigan Avenue.
Responding officers located the suspect vehicle leaving the area and performed a traffic stop.
During the investigation, officers found a handgun.
Police said officers also identified a victim who was not hurt and was at the original location.
Three suspects, identified as 29-year-old Damon McDonald, 27-year-old Anthony Bagsby and 24-year-old Derrick Young, were arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on a charge of second-degree attempted murder.
McDonald and Bagsby are also facing a charge of felon in possession of a firearm.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Jeffrey McGuire at jeff.mcguire@portlandoregon.gov.
They need to call Commissioner Hardesty as she will get them out. Hardesty will get the cops not to prosecute them as they shouldn't have been pulled over, they only reason they were pulled over was because they were black. That's wrong, just because they had a gun and had shot it doesn't mean they should be arrested. Being a felon is a badge of honor in Hardesty's eyes and they were profiled. Free them now before Hardesty catches wind of this .
I really appreciate my personal freedom. It's so nice not being in jail, facing the prospect of spending years at the state pen.
