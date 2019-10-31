Police: Men rob, assault, steal woman’s wedding ring in southern Ore. robbery

MEDFORD, OR (KPTV) – Police in southern Oregon are asking for help as they search for two men they say robbed, assaulted, and bound a woman in zip ties Sunday morning.
The woman, 75, ran to her neighbor’s house and called police after the alleged incident in the 1800 block of Filmore Drive. Officers arrived within minutes, but say the suspects were gone.
According to investigators, the woman was alone when the men forced their way into her home, bound her with zip ties, and assaulted her while demanding access to certain items.
The woman says the men stole her wedding ring off her hand, as well as other jewelry from her home. Police say at least one of them was armed with a handgun.
Detectives believe this was a targeted robbery, as they say the suspects appeared to be familiar with the house.
Investigators have recovered surveillance video from the neighborhood and are asking for help identifying a black vehicle and the occupants inside of it, who they say may or may not be involved in the robbery.
The victim Sunday was treated at the scene and received additional medical treatment for injuries to her face, arm and shoulder. Police do not believe the case is drug-related.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
