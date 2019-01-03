Police: Men smash through door, rob empty ATM machine at Gresham bowling alley

GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - Three suspects walked away empty-handed last month after police say they drove through the front door of a Gresham bowling alley and tried to rob an ATM machine.
According to investigators, the men drove a Jeep through the front door at Mount Hood Lanes early in the morning on Dec. 17.
Authorities say the men were after an ATM machine in the building. The machine was empty and the attempted thieves got away with nothing, according to investigators.
Police posted pictures of the Jeep; the vehicle it has four lights on top and a wrench in the front.
Anyone who recognizes the Jeep is asked to call the Gresham Police Department.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
