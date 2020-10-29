GRANTS PASS, OR (KPTV) - Two men were arrested for shooting at water fowl from a pontoon boat on the Rogue River in Grants Pass earlier this week, according to law enforcement.
Jon Clement and Ryan Clark were armed with shotguns and lodged at the Josephine County Jail, where they are facing charges including unlawful use of a weapon and recklessly endangering another person, police said.
Officers on Monday evening responded to Tussing Park after residents in the area reported bullets hitting the trees above their heads. Officers eventually located Clement and Clark on the river near Redwood Circle and arrested them.
The Grants Pass Police Department wants to speak with anyone was in the the area of Tussing Park or Reinhart Volunteer Park on Monday evening. People who were in the area are asked to call 541-450-6260 and reference case number 20-49629.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.