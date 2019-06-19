BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - Two men were arrested Wednesday after Beaverton police say they were pulled over in a stolen vehicle and drugs were located inside.
At around 4:20 a.m., officers noticed a stolen vehicle driving west on Southwest Allen Boulevard. The vehicle had been reported stolen out of Portland on Sunday.
Police said officers stopped the vehicle in the parking lot of Dotty's and took the two occupants into custody.
During a search of the vehicle, police said officers located methamphetamine, heroin and syringes, as well as items that did not belong to the two men who were found inside the vehicle.
The two men, identified as 31-year-old Mitchell McNamara, from Portland, and 31-year-old Skylar Auel, from Hillsboro, were arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail.
Auel is facing charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, and a probation detainer.
McNamara is facing a charge of possession of heroin. He was also arrested on three outstanding warrants.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.