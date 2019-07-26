BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - A traffic stop led to the discovery of methamphetamine and heroin in Beaverton.
A Beaverton officer noticed a “suspicious vehicle” in the area of Southwest Walker Road and Canyon Road at 4:01 a.m. Friday.
Police stopped the driver. During the traffic stop, officers said they found 203 grams of meth, 17 grams of heroin, 2 pounds of marijuana and cash.
The driver was arrested. Ammahad Bradley, 28, was booked into jail on charges including distribution and possession of meth and heroin.
