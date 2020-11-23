LEBANON, OR (KPTV) - A 34-year-old woman was arrested following a narcotics-related search warrant in Lebanon on Friday.
The Lebanon Police Department, along with members of the Linn Interagency Narcotics Enforcement team, executed the search warrant at around 11:53 a.m. at a home in the 2700 block of South Seventh Street.
Police said digital scales, packaging material, US currency, and dealer amounts of heroin, methamphetamine and suspected fentanyl were seized during the search.
CJ Lutz was arrested on charges of delivery of controlled substance - heroin, delivery of a controlled substance - methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance - heroin, possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine, first-degree criminal mistreatment, and first-degree child neglect.
According to police, the department has had numerous contacts with Lutz in the past that include arrests, disturbances and narcotics-related calls.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Timothy Trahan at 541-451-4318.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.