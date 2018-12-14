PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a Metro PCS store in southeast Portland Thursday night.
Officers responded to the report of a robbery at the store, located at 14919 Southeast Stark Street, at around 6:49 p.m.
Once at the scene, officers learned a suspect armed with a handgun entered the store and demanded money. After obtaining an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect left without incident.
No injuries were reported.
Officers searched the area, but did not locate the suspect.
Police said the suspect is a man, 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall, with a thin build.
Anyone with information about the robbery should contact robbery detail detectives at 50-823-0405.
Crime Stopper offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information reported to them that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony case. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
Tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers in the following ways:
Visit the App Store and download "P3 Tips" to submit secure and anonymous tips.
Online at www.p3tips.com/823
Call 503-823-HELP (4357)
