GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a young boy that occurred in Gresham Monday morning.
At around 8:30 a.m., officers were called out to the crash near Southeast Hogan Road and Southeast 5th Street.
When officers arrived and found a middle school-aged boy dead at the scene.
Police said the driver of the involved vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
According to police, witnesses say the boy was in the marked crosswalk and the light was in his favor.
The Vehicular Crime Team is assisting in the investigation.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
