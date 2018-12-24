PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - An armed robber cajacked a vechile in southwest Portland on Monday.
Officers responded to the report of a robbery of a car near the intersection of Southwest 10th Avenue and Southwest Washington Street around 2 p.m.
Based on statements, police said investigators believe a suspect brandished a firearm while unlawfully entering a minivan and driving away.
The victim, Ahmed, owns a food cart Shawarma Express.
He told FOX 12 he's always felt safe in this pod, surrounded by lots of people and cars but not anymore.
And, since the suspect got away he’s most afraid that he will return.
Nearby food cart owners said the victim Ahmed Alsayyadh is well-known at this food cart pod.
FOX 12 spoke with him over the phone. Here's what he had to say about what happened:
"This guy, he surprised everyone. He pulled out the gun, steals the car and hit two cars backing into the lot. And i was surprised. How did he escape?" Alsayyadh said.
"Very afraid. I'm wondering right now. If he steal the car with a gun, i'm wondering if next time he will show up and enter the food cart and pull his gun or ask for money or something," he added.
The suspect is described as a white man, in his 20s or 30s, with short hair. He is believed to be carrying a gun.
The car is described as a maroon or purple 2008 Chrysler Town and Country minivan with Oregon license plate 829HXP.
Police said the vehicle likely has rear-end damage as a result of backing into multiple vehicles as the suspect fled from the scene.
Neither the suspect or the car has been found, according to officers.
Police said no injuries have bee reported.
Anyone who sees the vehicle should contact 911.
People with information about this incident should contact Portland Police Bureau Robbery Detail at 503-823-0412.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.