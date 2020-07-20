LINCOLN CITY, OR (KPTV) - A driver was arrested after leading police on a chase in Lincoln City, almost hitting a motorcyclist and, at one point, reaching speeds of over 70-miles-per-hour, according to police.
Officer arrested Shannon Kay Cowart, 49, of Lincoln City, on Friday night after responding to a report of a suspicious minivan parked behind an unoccupied home.
Cowart fled from officers when they made contact with her, ignoring commands to stop and driving at a high rate of speed through a Dutch Bros Coffee drive-through, according to officers.
Cowart then turned north onto N Highway 101. Officers tried to pull her over after observing multiple traffic violations, but Cowart refused to stop, police said, and more officers were called to join the pursuit.
Cowart continued north at an appropriate speed but still refused to stop, law enforcement said. Officers were eventually able to pull ahead of her and deploy Stop-Sticks at the N Highway 101 and N Logan Road intersection near the McDonald’s restaurant, successfully deflating both of Cowart's passenger side tires.
Cowart after driving over the Stop-Sticks turned onto N Logan Rd and accelerated to over 70-miles-per-hour, narrowly missing a motorcyclist before her passenger side tires began to come apart, forcing her to pull over onto the shoulder of the road, according to law enforcement.
Cowart after pulling over refused to obey officers and climbed into the back of the minivan, where all the windows were covered with blankets. Officers smashed the side windows of the minivan but said Cowart still refused to comply and started yelling at officers.
Officers used pepper spray and Cowart began "complying immediately," according to law enforcement. Officers then arrested Cowart without further incident and administer first air until medics arrived on scene.
Cowart is facing charges including felony eluding police by vehicle, reckless driving, reckless endangering, interfering with police, and false information to police. She was issued citations and released due to the Lincoln County Jail's COVID-19 precautions.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.