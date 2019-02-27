LINCOLN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A 16-year-old girl who was last seen in Toledo last week has been found safe.
The Toledo Police Department said Nevaeh Agee was found by the Independence Police Department on Wednesday.
Police said she was found safe and unharmed.
No other information has been released.
