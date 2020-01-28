GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – Police said a missing 13-year-old Gresham boy has been found safe.
The Gresham Police Department asked for the public’s help last week locating Bobby Hollis. He ran away from his home near Southeast 197th Avenue and Burnside Street on Jan. 22, according to police.
On Tuesday, officers reported that the boy was home again and safe.
No further details were released by police.
