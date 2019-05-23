GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – Gresham police said a 28-year-old woman who was reported missing Thursday has been found safe.
Police said Courtney Tolan was last seen on Wednesday at about 2 p.m. leaving her Gresham home near 162nd Avenue and Glisan Street.
At around 10:12 a.m. Friday, police said that Tolan was located and is safe.
No other details were released.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.