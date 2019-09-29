HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - Hillsboro police say a missing elderly woman who suffers from memory loss has been located.
Police said Elaine Mahoney, 75, was reported missing just after 12:40 p.m. Sunday by her husband.
According to police, Mahoney suffers from memory loss but does not have any other known health issues.
At around 7:15 a.m. Monday, police confirmed to FOX 12 that Mahoney was located.
Police said Mahoney's son told them she was located at the Multnomah Athletic Club and is safe.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.