PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 64-year-old man who was reported missing on Wednesday has been located and is safe, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
Allen Salois was last seen in the area of his care home in northeast Portland on Monday. There was concern because Salois suffers from dementia and is prone to getting lost.
Wednesday night, officers received a call about a confused man wandering in the area of Southeast Holgate Boulevard and Southeast 103rd Avenue.
Officers responded to the area and located the man, who was identified as Salois.
Police said Salois was taken to an area hospital as a precaution. His care home was notified.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
