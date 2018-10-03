PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - An 88-year-old man who was report missing Wednesday night has been found, according to Portland police.
Benjamin Verspetan was last seen exiting a TriMet bus near Southeast 92nd Avenue and Southeast Foster Road at 2:16 p.m., according to officers.
Police said Verspetan has early onset dementia and they were worried he may have been lost.
At around 7:36 a.m. Thursday, police said Verspetan was found safe and reunited with his family.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.