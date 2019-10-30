PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A teenager who was reported missing on Wednesday has been found, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
Ricco Contreras, 18, was last seen on Monday at 5 p.m. around Portland Adventist Hospital.
Police said Contreras had been suffering from a mental health crisis. Police also said he is not from the area and was believed to be lost.
Just after 5:30 a.m. Thursday, police reported that Contreras was found and is safe.
No other details were released.
