TIGARD, OR (KPTV) - Tigard police say a 63-year-old man reported missing was found safe Thursday evening.
Khanh Pham was reported missing by officers in Tigard a bit before 5 p.m.
Officers were concerned for his welfare because they say he experiences memory issues.
The police department a bit before 9 p.m. said Pham had been found safe was reunited with his family.
