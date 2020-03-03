VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A 12-year-old girl who was reported missing Monday has been found, according to Vancouver police.
Police were looking for Avah A. Plemmons who was last seen in the 800 block of Northeast 132nd Avenue.
On Tuesday at 4:50 a.m., police said Plemmons was located and returned to her home.
No further details were released.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.