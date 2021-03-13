VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A 12-year-old boy who was reported missing over the weekend by the Vancouver Police Department has been found.
On Saturday, police said Daniel Dakota Daniels went missing after trying to contact an estranged family member who may be living in the Corvallis area.
Daniels had not been seen or heard from since then.
Police said Daniels was located Sunday night by law enforcement in the Salem area.
No further details were released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.