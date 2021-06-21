GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – A woman who was reported missing out of Gresham late Sunday afternoon has been located.
The Gresham Police Department said Linda McGuire, 72, was last seen at 4:30 p.m. Police did not provide an exact location.
Early Monday morning, police confirmed to FOX 12 that McGuire was found safe and reunited with her family.
