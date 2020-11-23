KELSO, WA (KPTV) - A missing 72-year-old Kelso woman was found dead in a remote stairwell inside the building she was living in, according to police.
The Kelso Police Department asked for the public’s help locating Carol Charette.
Police said Charette’s friends and family were not able to contact her and were worried about her well-being. She does not own a vehicle and had left her cell phone and purse behind.
Officers said Monday afternoon that Charette’s cause of death has yet to be determined. No further details were released.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.