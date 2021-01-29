VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – A missing woman who was missing out of Vancouver has been found.
Donna Jean Burns, 76, had last been seen around 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the 4600 block of Northeast 112th Avenue.
The Vancouver Police Department said she was driving a yellow 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser.
Burns planned to drive to the 7600 block of Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard, but police said it was unknown if she arrived at her destination.
Burns was considered endangered since her age, health and mental capacity indicate that she may have trouble returning home on her own, VPD said.
Late Thursday, police reported that Burns was found in Battle Ground and has returned home to her family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.