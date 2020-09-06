SALEM, OR (KPTV) - The Salem Police Department said a missing man last seen riding his bicycle was found safe.
Gregory Gaponuk had been reported missing when he did not returned from a bike ride Saturday afternoon.
Police said it was unlike him to be gone for more than a couple of hours. He did not take any food or water with him.
Gaponuk speaks Russian, but no English. He is also hard of hearing, according to police.
Officers said Gaponuk does not have friends in the area.
He is described as a white man, 5 feet 6 inches tall, clean shaven with gray hair. He was last seen wearing a light gray jacket, brown pants, a black bicycle helmet and riding a black bike.
He usually rides his bicycle in the area of Regal Drive and Royalty Drive Northeast.
Anyone who sees Gaponuk is asked to call dispatchers at 503-588-6123 and choose option 1.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.