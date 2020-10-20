GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – Gresham police said a missing 8-year-old Gresham boy has been found safe and reunited with his family.
Police had asked for help in locating Ruben Berrelleza on Tuesday. Neighbors told police they last saw him near his home in the area of Southeast 184th and Yamhill Street around 8:30 a.m.
By 3 p.m., Gresham police said the boy was found safe.
No further details were released.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(2) comments
Is it just me, or does anyone else find it odd that the young boy's weight fluctuates from 60-80lbs?
What the heII? What's an 8 year old doing trying to thumb a ride over to his dad's place? Where's the mom. What's her story? No wonder so many kids turn out bad. If it's not poor parenting, it's liberal predator teachers pounding radical liberalism into 'em. Poor kids don't have a chance these days. Well, unless maybe they go to Catholic school..because at least in Catholic schools and churches, nothing bad ever happened to..ohh forget it..never mind.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.