PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man reported who was reported missing out of north Portland Tuesday evening was found safe in Tillamook County Wednesday morning, police said.
The Portland Police Bureau said 86-year-old Darrell Rask left his home in North Portland at about 6 p.m. Tuesday. He did not return and had not been seen since then. Rask was driving a red Ford F 150 pickup with Oregon license plate VXT513. Police said Rask did not tell anyone where he was going. He sometimes drives to certain stores, but he had not been seen at them.
Police were concerned Rask may have gotten lost and asked the public for help in finding him. Just after 11 a.m., PPB reported that Rask had been located in Tillamook County. He is back with his family and police thanked everyone who looked for him.
