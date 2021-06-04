GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – A man who was reported missing out of Gresham Thursday morning is back home safe, police said.
According to the Gresham Police Department, Tyrone Blocker, 57, was last seen around 8:30 a.m. at his residential group home located in the 800 block of Northwest Walulla Avenue. Police said he didn’t take needed medication with him.
Late Friday morning, GPD said Blocker had returned home and was safe. Police thanked the public for spreading the word while he was missing.
