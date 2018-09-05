GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - A Gresham man in need of his medication has been found.
Gresham police asked for the public's help locating a missing 31-year-old man around 9:40 a.m.
Officers said Bishar Omar was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at his home near Division Street and Wallula Avenue.
According to police, Omar was in need of medication.
Officials said Wednesday evening that Omar is found and safe.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
