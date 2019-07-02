GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - A 62-year-old Gresham man who was reported missing early Tuesday morning has been located.
Police said Tom Fisher was last seen on Monday at around 11 a.m. by his family.
According to police, Fisher has a medical condition which often leaves him confused or disoriented.
Just before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, police said Fisher was located and is safe.
No other information was released.
