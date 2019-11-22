HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – A missing Hillsboro woman has been found safe, according to police.
Officers asked for the public’s help Friday locating 57-year-old Hermina Telez-Alcaraz. She left her home around 6 p.m. Thursday and was not seen again.
Police were concerned about her health and safety.
By Friday afternoon, police said Telez-Alcaraz had been located and she was “safe and sound.” No further details were released.
“Thank you to everyone who kept an eye out for her,” according to the Hillsboro Police Department.
