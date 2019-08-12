PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 62-year-old man was found dead Monday morning in the construction site of the new rhino habitat at the Oregon Zoo, according to Portland police.
Investigators have identified the man as Carl Stanley Ross Sr. and say he was reported missing Aug. 10. Officers confirm there are no animals inside the habitat right now as it is still under construction.
The medical examiner was at the scene Monday night to assist with the investigation, which law enforcement says is ongoing. No additional information was immediately available for release.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the bureau’s non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
