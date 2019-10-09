VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – A man who was reported missing after he last seen late Wednesday morning at a Vancouver fast food restaurant has been located.
Joseph King, 49, was last seen walking away from the Taco Bell located at 8300 Northeast Vancouver Plaza Drive at around 10:45 a.m.
Police said King is not familiar with Vancouver and has medical conditions that require medication and care taking.
Just after 6:30 a.m. Thursday, Vancouver police said King was found safe in Portland.
No other details were released by police.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
