Portland police

KPTV file image

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – An elderly woman who was reported missing out of northeast Portland on Sunday has been found. 

On Sunday, police asked for help finding 88-year-old Eleanor Mitchell, who suffers from dementia. 

It was believed Mitchell walked away from her home in the 5500 block of Northeast 15th Avenue at about 10 a.m.

On Monday morning, just before 7:30 a.m., police said Mitchell was located and has returned home. 

Copyright 2021 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.