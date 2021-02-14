PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – An elderly woman who was reported missing out of northeast Portland on Sunday has been found.
On Sunday, police asked for help finding 88-year-old Eleanor Mitchell, who suffers from dementia.
It was believed Mitchell walked away from her home in the 5500 block of Northeast 15th Avenue at about 10 a.m.
On Monday morning, just before 7:30 a.m., police said Mitchell was located and has returned home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.