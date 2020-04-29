OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) - A 56-year-old man who was last seen on Monday has been found safe, according to the Oregon City Police Department.
Police said James Troy Chaney left a group home off Leland Road on Monday at around 3:30 p.m. to go to the store, but never returned.
According to police, Chaney requires medication that he did not take with him and could have been in danger without it.
On Thursday, police said a community member saw Chaney near a store in Portland and alerted police.
Portland police located Chaney and notified his family.
No other details were released.
