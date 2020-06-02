OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) - An 81-year-old man who was reported missing has been found, according to Oregon City police.
Police said a family member reported Earl Ernest Hill missing on Monday afternoon.
Hill, who suffers from dementia and Parkinson's disease, left his home sometime in the morning in his vehicle. He was supposed to return home at around 3 p.m., but did not.
On Tuesday, at around 12:10 p.m., police reported that Hill was found safe in Washington state and they are working on getting him reunited with his family.
No further details were released.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.