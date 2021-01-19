PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A missing Portland woman has been found safe, according to police.
The Portland Police Bureau asked for the public's help locating Margie Wood on Tuesday.
Central Precinct officers took a missing person report for Wood on Jan. 4, at about 10:44 a.m. Wood walked away from her home in the 700 block of Southwest Salmon Street with a walker, her purse and a blanket.
Police were concerned about her due to a medical condition.
By late Tuesday afternoon, police said a community member who saw a news report about Wood called detectives about her location. Wood was determined to be safe.
"The Portland Police Bureau would like to thank the local news media for helping to share this story and the community for helping to find Margie," according to a PPB statement.
