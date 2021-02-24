PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau says a woman who was reported missing on Wednesday has been found.
Betty Longoria, 69, was reported missing after she was last seen Tuesday at about 12:30 p.m. after getting a ride to an appointment in Old Town.
Police said Longoria suffers from dementia.
On Thursday morning, police said Longoria has been found safe and is no longer considered a missing person.
