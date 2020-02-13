VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – The Vancouver Police Department says a missing 12-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl have been found.
Police said William Mendez was last seen in the area of Northeast 136th Avenue and Northeast 4th Street wearing a red sweat shirt and grey sweat pants, according to police.
Police said Mendez may have been in the company of Alexis Santiago-Turk, who is also listed as a missing person.
Just before midnight, police said both juveniles had been found and returned home.
No other details were released.
