VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Vancouver police say two brothers who were reported missing on Tuesday have been found.
Caleb King, 16, and Conner King, 12, were last seen at Cascade Park Apartments, located at 14000 SE Cascade Park Dr., at about 9 p.m.
At around 11:13 a.m. Wednesday, police reported that the boys were located and are safe.
No further details were released.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.