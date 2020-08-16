VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV0 - A man reported missing over the weekend has been found, according to the Vancouver Police Department.
Darrell Stonehouse, 72, was reported missing on Saturday from his home in the Northwest Lincoln neighborhood.
Stonehouse, who suffers from dementia symptoms, was believed to have been on the Discovery and Burnt Bridge Creek trail on Saturday. Police said there were several unsubstantiated sightings reported in the downtown Vancouver area Sunday.
Police said a BNSF police officer located Stonehouse on Monday morning near the train tracks in Fruit Valley. He was conscious and alert.
Stonehouse was taken to an area hospital for evaluation.
No further details were released.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
