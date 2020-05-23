VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – A missing Vancouver woman who suffers from short term memory loss has been found, police said.
Vancouver police say 57-year-old Renee Forest was last seen in the 3200 block of Northeast 49th Street at about 3 p.m. on Friday.
Early Sunday, police reported that Forest was located and returned home safely.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
