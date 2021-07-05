PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in northeast Portland Saturday evening.
Just after 9 p.m., North Precinct officers responded to a shots fired call near Northeast 7th Avenue and Northeast Wygant Street. Police said multiple callers reported hearing gunshots.
Officers arrived to the scene and spoke with witness. Police said officers located evidence, including over 80 cartridge casings along NE Wygant between NE 7th and NE 8th. They also found four apartments and at least four vehicles that had been hit by gunfire.
No injuries were reported. Police said the suspects fled before officers arrived.
The Enhanced Community Safety Team responded to investigate. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 21-181233.
To date, there have been about 579 shooting incidents in the city this year. That number is more than twice the number during the same time last year, according to police.
Slow night in NE Potland?
