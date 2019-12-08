PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police are investigating what led up to a shooting at an Airbnb in north Portland, where officers say more than 50 shots were fired.
Just after 11:20 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the 4600 block of North Gantenbein Avenue on several reports of a shooting in the area.
Police arrived and found a woman with a gunshot wound. She was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive.
Officers secured the crime scene and the Portland Police Bureau’s Gun Violence Reduction Team responded to investigate.
The location was identified as an Airbnb. Investigators say there was a party at the Airbnb when the shooting happened. They found evidence at the scene that suggested that more than 55 shots were fired from multiple guns.
Police say Airbnb representatives are cooperating with detectives to help identify people who may have been at the party.
Police say they’re grateful there were no other injuries, considering the number of shots fired in a residential neighborhood.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Jeff McGuire at Jeff.McGuire@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
