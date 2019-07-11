SKAMANIA COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Police say there could be additional victims, including in northern Oregon, after a Tacoma man was arrested and accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl.
Jeremiah D. Shallow was arrested earlier this month and is facing several felony charges, including rape of a child, kidnapping, first degree burglary, and unlawful possession of a firearm after police say he sexually assaulted the 12-year-old twice. Police say the girl, who was reported as a runaway, is currently hospitalized for treatment.
According to police, the investigation began the afternoon of June 30 when a business owner in Stevenson called law enforcement to report a girl came into the shop and said she was “on the run”.
The girl, who had been reported as a runaway from Hoquiam, told law enforcement she had been kidnapped and sexually assault by a man she had met over social media.
During the course of the investigation, detectives learned the 12-year old had left Hoquiam in the evening on a bus with a second 13-year old runaway girl who was originally from Lakewood.
Due to their late start, the girls only made it as far as McCleary and spent the night in the home of the 13-year-old girl’s former foster parents before leaving for Lakewood by bus the next day, according to law enforcement.
Once in Lakewood, the girls were referred to Shallow, who called himself “Gucci” on social media, for a ride, according to officers. The 13-year-old decided not to travel with Shallow, and the man drove alone with the 12-year-old to a park and sexually assaulted her, according to police.
After the assault, Shallow drove to Grays Harbor with the girl, where he burglarized and spent the night in the same McCleary home where the girls had been the night before, according to police, who say it was here that the victim was again sexually assaulted. The suspect and victim left the home early the next morning and drove to various locations around southwest Washington and into Oregon before crossing the Bridge of the Gods into Skamania County, according to law enforcement.
Officers say Shallow abandoned the girl at a closed coffee stand late in the evening before driving to another nearby location and allegedly picking up a 16-year old girl who was also reported as a runaway.
The 16-year-old later reported to law enforcement that she had also been sexually assaulted by Shallow. Shallow was arrested and later booked into the Grays Harbor County Jail.
In the days since the arrest, detectives have been able to recover some of the property stolen in the burglary, including two of the firearms. As the investigation has progressed, detectives believe there are likely other victims in Washington and possibly northern Oregon.
“As detectives have reviewed phone records, it appears the suspect actively targeted troubled, underage vulnerable girls via social media and text message communication,” according to Hoquiam police.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation should call HPD Detective Sergeant Jeremy Mitchell at (360) 532-0892 extension 287; or email Det. Sgt. Mitchell at jmitchell@cityofhoquiam.com.
