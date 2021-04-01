EUGENE, OR (KPTV) – Police say a woman was arrested after assaulting an officer while officers tried to arrest her son for assault.
According to police an officer was sent out to the 2500 block of Frontier Drive on Wednesday at about 9:50 p.m. regarding an assault. The officer had cause to arrest William Andrew Hart Beebe, 26, for assault and strangulation. Due to information about the suspect, more than one officer arrived to search for him.
Police say around the time they made verbal contact with Beebe, his mother, Heather Ami Ortis, 51, arrived at the front door. She was instructed, then ordered to stay outside and officers would talk to her after they were done. Officers say she did not follow these instructions.
Law enforcement says due to the nature of the suspect contact, an officer tried to shut the door and keep Ortis out, but she forced the door back open and started a physical confrontation during which she hit the officer on the side of his head.
Ortis was taken into custody, during which she resisted arrest. She is being lodged at the Lane County Jail on charges of assault on a public safety officer and interfering and resisting arrest.
William Beebe was talked out of the apartment and taken into custody for assault in the fourth degree and strangulation.
The officer was taken to a local hospital for evaluation and released.
