VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Police are investigating the death of a 5-year-old girl that took place in Vancouver on Friday.
Officers said they responded to Madison Park Apartments located in the 12000 block of NE 28th Street around 5 p.m.
When officers arrived they found medical personal transporting a 5-year-old girl who was unconscious and had severe head trauma
Police said the girl was in the care of her mother’s boyfriend, identified as Ryan Burge, 37.
Initial information provided by Burge was that the child had injured herself while having a tantrum, according to police.
Police said she was transported to the hospital and shortly after arrival she was declared dead.
Detectives from the Vancouver Police Major Crime Unit and Children’s Justice Center were contacted and later arrested Burge for second-degree murder.
The investigation is ongoing, according to police.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
