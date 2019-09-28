PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a crash between a car and a motorcycle in the Montavilla neighborhood Saturday.
Portland police responded to a report of a traffic crash involving a motorcycle rider and a vehicle in the area of Northeast Halsey Street and Northeast 80th Avenue around 3:53 p.m.
Officers said the motorcyclist suffered life threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.
Saturday evening, officers said the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The road is closed for the investigation on Northeast Halsey Street between Northeast 79th Avenue and the westbound I-84 onramp. The ramp is open.
No additional information is available at this time.
